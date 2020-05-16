WATSEKA — Wanda Kendall Elementary School in Watseka recently named its Students of the Month for March 2020.
The students who were honored include Ava Jungels, Aidyn Stone, Parker Cluver, Kale Ussery, Keegan Underwood, Ellie Simpson, Addison Rabe, Sophie Schell, Leigha Covarrubias and Anthony Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!