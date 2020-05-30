WATSEKA — Wanda Kendall Elementary School has named its Students of the Month for April.
Students honored include Connor Harris, Tyler Hill, Kale Gerdes, Samantha Macias, Dahlia Johnson, Stevie Harris, Sydney Nuss, Jacob Koester, Cayden Gibson and Liana Navas.
