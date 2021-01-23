December students of the month at Wanda Kendall Elementary School, Watseka. Front row from left: Alyvia Jeglinski, Adrianna Kaehler, Addison Morris, Noah Irby and Seth Gowler; back row from left: Bryce Wesley, Wyatt Harris, Samantha Macias, Jacob Ruiz, Kane Johnson and Mrs. Heldt. Not pictured: Aiden Jensen, remote student.
Wanda Kendall Elementary students of the month for December (photo and cutline)
