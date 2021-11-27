Shyla Wallace, of Watseka, was among more than 130 transfer students to Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, who claimed more than $1.6 million in merit scholarships based on their previous college accomplishments. Wallace is majoring in environmental science and earned a Transfer Trustees' Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year. She was previously a graduate of Watseka Community High School.
Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column:
Local Faces
- Daily Journal staff report
-
View reader-submitted photos of local events and people this November.