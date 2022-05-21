University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee graduates May 21, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Several local students are receiving degrees this weekend from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wis., including:• Mia Martin, of Bourbonnais, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science.• Linsey Bailey, of Chebanse, College of Health Sciences, Master of Science.• Sydney Jarvis, of Kankakee, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts.• Ava Ferrier, of Peotone, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Meet the boys Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Meet the boys Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: May 14, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 14, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.