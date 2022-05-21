Several local students are receiving degrees this weekend from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wis., including:

• Mia Martin, of Bourbonnais, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science.

• Linsey Bailey, of Chebanse, College of Health Sciences, Master of Science.

• Sydney Jarvis, of Kankakee, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts.

• Ava Ferrier, of Peotone, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.

 

