Some local students recently received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, including: Carly Pavlis, of Coal City, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science in economics and psychology; and Sydney Kelly, of Manhattan, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts in journalism.

