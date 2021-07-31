Mackenzie Bugg, of Coal City; and Cora Likins, of Manhattan, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Bugg graduated with distinction from the College of Letters and Science with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders. Likins graduated from the university's School of Education with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education, Spanish.
Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column:
Local Faces
- Daily Journal staff report
-
Reader-submitted photos of local people and events in July.