Several local students were named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, including the following:
• Taylor Johnson, of Beecher, School of Human Ecology, dean's honor list
• Emma Chinski, of Bourbonnais, College of Letters and Science, dean's list
• Mackenzie Bugg, of Coal City, College of Letters and Science, dean's list
• Kaitlin Pfeiffer, of Kankakee, College of Letters and Science, dean's list
• Cora Likins, of Manhattan, School of Education, dean's list
