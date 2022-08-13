University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point spring graduates Aug 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several local students were among the spring semester graduates at The University of Wisconsin—Stevens Point.• Brian Spooner, of Clifton, Bachelor of Science in Resource Management — Conservation Law Enforcement.• Bridget Kauzlaric, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, summa cum laude.• Molly McGuire, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Resource Management — Natural Resource Planning, magna cum laude. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Can I have your autograph? Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Can I have your autograph? Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: August 6, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 6, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. Submit your photos to localfaces@daily-journal.com to be featured.