Several local students graduated from University of the Cumberlands, in Williamsburg, Ky., including:

• Sarah Toepper, of Manteno, Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

• Annesha Martin, of Manteno, Master of Science in Information Technology.

• Jasmyne Stewart, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Jasmyne also made the spring semester dean's list.

