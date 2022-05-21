University of the Cumberlands graduates May 21, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Several local students graduated from University of the Cumberlands, in Williamsburg, Ky., including:• Sarah Toepper, of Manteno, Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.• Annesha Martin, of Manteno, Master of Science in Information Technology.• Jasmyne Stewart, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Jasmyne also made the spring semester dean's list. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Meet the boys Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Meet the boys Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: May 14, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 14, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.