Josie Taylor Hurling, of Beecher; and Zachary Michael Paymaster, of Manhattan, have received bachelor's degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Hurling received a Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences degree from the College of Education and Human Sciences. Paymaster received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from the university's College of Business.
