University of Nebraska-Lincoln dean's list Apr 16, 2022

Several local students have been named to the dean's list at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in Lincoln, Neb. for the fall semester, including:-- Connor Boudreau, of Bourbonnais, a senior, College of Business, actuarial science and finance major.-- Megan Gerl, of Manhattan, a sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education major.-- Kyrstin Nicole Eastman, of Manteno, a junior, College of Arts and Sciences, global studies major.