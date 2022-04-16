Several local students have been named to the dean's list at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in Lincoln, Neb. for the fall semester, including:

-- Connor Boudreau, of Bourbonnais, a senior, College of Business, actuarial science and finance major.

-- Megan Gerl, of Manhattan, a sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education major.

-- Kyrstin Nicole Eastman, of Manteno, a junior, College of Arts and Sciences, global studies major.

