LINCOLN, NEB. — Connor Boudreau, of Bourbonnais, was named to the fall 2019 deans' list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is a sophomore actuarial science major.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Sheriff's police investigate death of inmate
- Beauty salon owner has grown successful shop in Kankakee
- Man sentenced to 60 years in 2011 murder
- Keys locked in vehicle leads to big pot bust
- Federal child-sex sting nets 15 arrests in Bradley
- Lowe's leases former Sears Logistics site
- Trial starts in 2016 fatal snowmobile accident
- Scott Reeder: Lawmakers continue to ignore exodus from Illinois
- Crash claims life of Chebanse man
- Watseka sophomore left a lasting impression in a short time
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!