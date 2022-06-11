Several local students were recently named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo., including:

• Anna Schulte, of Braidwood, sophomore, arts and sciences.

• Harley Dylan Felker, of Coal City, sophomore, health professions.

• Joshua J. Michalak, of Diamond, junior, arts and sciences.

• Mazie Elizabeth Meyr, of Essex, freshman, health professions.

• Nathan Alexander Fields, of Manhattan, sophomore, nursing.

• Lexi Marie Filafusi, of Manhattan, senior, business.

• Savina C. Filip, of Manhattan, senior, nursing.

• Molly Elizabeth O’Donoghue, of Manhattan, senior, health professions.

• John B. Quinn, of Manhattan, senior, nursing.

• Ryan Joseph Rinke, of Manhattan, senior, business.

• Isabel Marie Keene, of Manteno, senior, engineering.

• Alexandra Citlalli Rodriguez, of Manteno, sophomore, health professions.

• Rhianna Ellen Kay Brown, of Wilmington, junior, journalism.

• Jacob Dean Plese, of Wilmington, sophomore, business.

