Preston Johnson, of Coal City, and Lauren Phillips, also of Coal City, have been named to the spring semester president's list at the University of Iowa, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Preston is a neuroscience major in the University of Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Lauren is a history major in the University of Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
