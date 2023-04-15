University of Iowa president's list Apr 15, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several local students were recently named to the fall semester president’s list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, including:• Kaleigh Ladehoff, of Chebanse, nursing major.• Preston Johnson, of Coal City, neuroscience major.• Karly Quain, of Kankakee, nursing major. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Work smarter, not harder Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Work smarter, not harder Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local Faces Art show awareness (copy) (copy) Photo courtesy of Clove Alliance Apr 1, 2023 Clove Alliance staff and volunteers pose for a photo at the 2nd annual Brave, Bold, & Believed art show. The event will return April 13.