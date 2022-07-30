University of Iowa president's list Jul 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, including: • Gea Alberico, of Manhattan, College of Engineering, majoring in mechanical engineering.• Madeline Bollino, of Braidwood, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, political science major.• Natalie Durham, of Diamond, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, political science major.• Delanie Fay, of Kankakee, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in radiation sciences.• Preston Johnson, of Coal City, the university's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in neuroscience. • Sophia Murukas, of Bourbonnais, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, journalism and mass communications major.• Robert Pentuic, of Kankakee, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, environmental policy and planning major.• Lauren Phillips, of Coal City, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in history.• Karly Quain, of Kankakee, College of Nursing, majoring in nursing.• Madeleine Willis, of Manteno, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, journalism and mass communications major. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: From Bourbonnais, with love Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: From Bourbonnais, with love Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: July 23, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jul 23, 2022 View reader-submitted local people, events and organizations. Send in your photos to local-faces@daily-journal.com to be featured.