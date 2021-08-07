Several local students recently received degrees from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, including:

-- Jordan Carnaghi, of Gardner, Master of Accountancy

-- Skyler Gibbons, of Beecher, Bachelor of Arts Degree in Enterprise Leadership

-- Kaitlyn Gray, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science Degree in Sustainability Science

-- Lucas Hertz, of Buckingham, Bachelor of Business Administration with a focus on accounting

-- Jessica Litman, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Arts Degree in Enterprise Leadership

-- Emily Richmond, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Business Administration with a focus on management

-- Lanie Smith, of Coal City, Bachlor of Arts in Social Work

-- Daniel VanDuyne, of Braidwood, Doctor of Pharmacy.