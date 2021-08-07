Several local students recently received degrees from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, including:
-- Jordan Carnaghi, of Gardner, Master of Accountancy
-- Skyler Gibbons, of Beecher, Bachelor of Arts Degree in Enterprise Leadership
-- Kaitlyn Gray, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science Degree in Sustainability Science
-- Lucas Hertz, of Buckingham, Bachelor of Business Administration with a focus on accounting
-- Jessica Litman, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Arts Degree in Enterprise Leadership
-- Emily Richmond, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Business Administration with a focus on management
-- Lanie Smith, of Coal City, Bachlor of Arts in Social Work
-- Daniel VanDuyne, of Braidwood, Doctor of Pharmacy.