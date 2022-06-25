Several local students recently graduated from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, including:

• Anders Almberg, of Wilmington, the university's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, majored in communication studies.

• Jeremy Bobera, of Manteno, College of Dentistry, Doctor of Dental Surgery.

• Carter Copes, of Coal City, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, majored in actuarial science.

• Lauren Phillips, of Coal City, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, majored in political science.

• Austin Willis, of Essex, College of Law, Juris Doctor.

