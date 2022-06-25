University of Iowa graduates Jun 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several local students recently graduated from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, including:• Anders Almberg, of Wilmington, the university's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, majored in communication studies.• Jeremy Bobera, of Manteno, College of Dentistry, Doctor of Dental Surgery.• Carter Copes, of Coal City, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, majored in actuarial science.• Lauren Phillips, of Coal City, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, majored in political science.• Austin Willis, of Essex, College of Law, Juris Doctor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Father-daughter dance Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Father-daughter dance Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: June 11, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jun 11, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.