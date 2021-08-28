Several local students were recently named to the dean’s list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, including:
• Gea Alberico, of Manhattan, a sophomore mechanical engineering major
• Gabrielle Cinotto, of Coal City, a sophomore biology major
• Gillian Dorn, of Manteno, a sophomore psychology major
• Natalie Durham, of Diamond, a sophomore political science major
• Delanie Fay, of Kankakee, a freshman radiation sciences major
• Preston Johnson, of Coal City, a junior neuroscience major
• Robert Pentuic, of Kankakee, a sophomore environmental policy and planning major
• Lauren Phillips, of Coal City, junior, history major
• Karly Quain, of Kankakee, junior, nursing major
• Charles Sroka, of Peotone, junior, mechanical engineering major