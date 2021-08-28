Several local students were recently named to the dean’s list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, including:

• Gea Alberico, of Manhattan, a sophomore mechanical engineering major

• Gabrielle Cinotto, of Coal City, a sophomore biology major

• Gillian Dorn, of Manteno, a sophomore psychology major

• Natalie Durham, of Diamond, a sophomore political science major

• Delanie Fay, of Kankakee, a freshman radiation sciences major

• Preston Johnson, of Coal City, a junior neuroscience major

• Robert Pentuic, of Kankakee, a sophomore environmental policy and planning major

• Lauren Phillips, of Coal City, junior, history major

• Karly Quain, of Kankakee, junior, nursing major

• Charles Sroka, of Peotone, junior, mechanical engineering major