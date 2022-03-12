Several local students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, including:
-- Madeline Bollino, of Braidwood, first year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, political science major.
-- Mason Skidmore, of Bourbonnais, third year, College of Engineering, industrial engineering major.
-- Kaleigh Ladehoff, of Chebanse, third year, College of Nursing, nursing major.
-- Preston Johnson, of Coal City, fourth year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, neuroscience major.
-- Lauren Phillips, of Coal City, fourth year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, history major.
-- Nolan Perkins, of Gardner, second year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, pre-business major.
-- Delanie Fay, of Kankakee, second year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, radiation sciences interest major.
-- Robert Pentuic, of Kankakee, third year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, environmental policy and planning major.
-- Karly Quain, of Kankakee, third year, College of Nursing, nursing major.
-- Madeleine Willis, of Manteno, first year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, journalism and mass communications major.
-- Chloe Sanford, of Wilmington, second year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, speech and hearing science major.