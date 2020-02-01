Several local students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, including Gea Alberico, of Manhattan, a mechanical engineering major; Carter Copes, of Coal City, a statistics major; Ryan Dauzvardis, of Manhattan, an industrial engineering major; Skyler Gibbons, of Beecher, an enterprise leadership major; Preston Johnson, of Coal City, a neuroscience major; Kaleigh Ladehoff, of Chebanse, a nursing major; Lauren Phillips, of Coal City, a history major; Emily Richmond, of Bourbonnais, a management major; and Mason Skidmore, of Bourbonnais, undeclared major but in the engineering field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!