University of Illinois graduates Apr 23, 2022 Several local students received degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign at the end of the fall semester, including:-- Michael G. Avila, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, molecular and cellular biology major.-- Matthew J. Carroll, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, molecular and cellular biology major.-- Anthony P. Nepomuceno, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.-- Avery Grace Norwick, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major.-- Brandon Tyler Duffy, of Braidwood, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, chemistry major. -- Jayce Patrick Hansen, of Chebanse, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.-- Kaylee N. King, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major.-- Tyler Jay Schaffer, of Onarga, Master of Social Work.-- Elizabeth Anne McTaggart, of Watseka, Master of Human Resources and Industrial Relations.-- Jacob Andrew Julian, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Liberal Arts and Sciences, physics major.