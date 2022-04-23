Several local students received degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign at the end of the fall semester, including:

-- Michael G. Avila, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, molecular and cellular biology major.

-- Matthew J. Carroll, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, molecular and cellular biology major.

-- Anthony P. Nepomuceno, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

-- Avery Grace Norwick, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major.

-- Brandon Tyler Duffy, of Braidwood, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, chemistry major.

-- Jayce Patrick Hansen, of Chebanse, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

-- Kaylee N. King, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major.

-- Tyler Jay Schaffer, of Onarga, Master of Social Work.

-- Elizabeth Anne McTaggart, of Watseka, Master of Human Resources and Industrial Relations.

-- Jacob Andrew Julian, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Liberal Arts and Sciences, physics major.

