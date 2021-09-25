Several local students received degrees from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign after the spring semester, including:
• Dakota Thomas Basham, of Ashkum, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences from the university’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
• Justin Andrew Hack, of Ashkum, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
• Brittney Lynn Muschetto, of Beecher, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
• Joel Yngwie Swanson, of Beecher, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, sociology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Cade Fecke, of Bonfield, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
• Isra Ansari, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Nathan Joseph Blanchette, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Finance from the College of Business.
• Samantha Nicole Gonski, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Sydney Jennings, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Health Sciences from the College of Applied Health Sciences.
• Lindsay Taylor King, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Crop Sciences from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
• Adam J. Matejewski, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Management and Information Systems from the College of Business.
• Lauren Marie Passwater, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering from the College of Engineering.
• Dhara Chetan Patel, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, economics major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Jacob Matthew Tiger, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Lyndie Susan Dooley, of Chebanse, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, chemistry major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Lauren Ladehoff, of Chebanse, Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering from the College of Engineering.
• David R. Barker, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science in Finance from the College of Business.
• Kevin Soto, of Coal City, Master of Social Work, graduate degree.
• Raymond John Wysocki, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies from the College of Fine and Applied Arts.
• Jacob Paul Connor, of Danforth, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from the College of Engineering.
• Erin L. Morrison, of Diamond, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design from the College of Fine and Applied Arts.
• Derek Jon Bernhard, of Elwood, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Biological Engineering from the College of Engineering.
• Samantha Ann Murphy, of Gilman, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Stephanie Ann Orr, of Gilman, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Information Technology and Supply Chain Management from the College of Business.
• Brighton Josef Sier, of Gilman, Master of Music degree, graduate degree.
• Brandon C. Welchko, of Grant Park, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies from the College of Fine and Applied Arts.
• Kristin Brooke Winterroth, of Herscher, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the College of Engineering.
• Sierra Dominique Davis, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Community Health from the College of Applied Health Sciences.
• Drew Lesson Howard, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, linguistics major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Maty Patino Trejo, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Joseph P. Sikma, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Finance from the College of Business.
• Shelby Stauffenberg, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
• Michael John Wesley Curry, of Loda, Bachelor of Science in Crop Sciences from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
• Braydon Alan Dudley, of Loda, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the College of Engineering.
• Matthew Thomas Maguire, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science in Recreation, Sport and Tourism from the College of Applied Health Sciences.
• Samuel Patrick Brown, of Manteno, Master of Accounting Science, graduate degree.
• Allison Lauren LoCascio, of Manteno, Master of Education, graduate degree, secondary education.
• Chantel Allison Noggle, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Dylan James Peters, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, molecular and cellular biology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Elizabeth S. White, of Manteno, Juris Doctor, law degree.
• Brianne Nicole Miller, of Martinton, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the College of Education.
• Tyler Scott Fanning, of Milford, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
• Erica Alvarado, of Onarga, Master of Social Work, graduate degree.
• Trace Michael Nims, of Onarga, Master of Accounting Science, graduate degree.
• Andrea Santoyo, of Onarga, Bachelor of Science in Community Health from the College of Applied Health Sciences.
• Shannon Carlson, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Laura A. Glazik, of Paxton, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, graduate degree.
• Kaylie Ann Huizenga, of Paxton, Master of Science in Animal Sciences, graduate degree.
• Jakob Miles, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science in Crop Sciences, College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
• Mackenzie Marie Smith, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Anthony Norman Dupuis, of St. Anne, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
• Ashley Carolyn Wilson-Bell, of St. Anne, Master of Social Work, graduate degree.
• Madison Jayann Bauer, of Watseka, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the College of Applied Health Sciences.
• Jeffrey W. Claire, of Watseka, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
• LiPing Zhao, of Watseka, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, political science major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Brianna Belle Boynton, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, global studies major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Matthew Robert Dryfhout, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.