University of Illinois dean's list Apr 23, 2022 Several local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, including:-- Elizabeth Jean Kleinert, of Ashkum, interdisciplinary health services major.-- Alexis Arianna Delgado, of Beecher, political science.-- Shelby Lynn Gemo, of Beecher, interdisciplinary health sciences.-- Christina Wang, of Beecher, accountancy.-- Matthew J. Carroll, of Bourbonnais, molecular and cellular biology.-- Kylie Mya Carral, of Bourbonnais, creative writing.-- Annabella Noel Dickenson, of Bourbonnais, undecided major.-- Callie Chun Xiang Goering, of Bourbonnais, global studies.-- Kyle David Huffaker, of Bourbonnais, psychology.-- Max R. O'Connor, of Bourbonnais, kinesiology.-- Allison Nicole Quinlan, of Bourbonnais, computer science.-- Caden Kenneth Peter Talbor, of Bourbonnais, finance.-- Kayla Jillian Adams, of Chebanse, animal sciences.-- Jayce Patrick Hansen, of Chebanse, mechanical engineering. -- Julian R. Stadeli, of Cissna Park, natural resources and environmental sciences.-- Jacalyn Renee Wingerter, of Clifton, English major.-- Tess Caroline Cummings, of Danforth, veterinary medicine.-- Isabel Rose Gleason, of Grant park, music education.-- Delaney Elizabeth Feller, of Herscher, undecided major.-- Emma Katherine Gerth, of Kankakee, recreation, sport and tourism.-- Nicolas Christopher Prate, of Kankakee, computer science.-- Erick Torres, of Kankakee, communications major.-- Charlotte Falco Watson, of Kankakee, undecided major.-- Jennifer Wei, of Kankakee, finance.-- Caleb David Van Hoveln, of Milford, crop sciences.-- Taylor Renae Talbert, of Onarga, agricultural leadership, education and communications.-- Payton Thweatt, of Peotone, actuarial science.-- Christopher Thomas Whiteman, of Sheldon, mechanical engineering.