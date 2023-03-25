Several local students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Illinois, including:
• Caitlin Marie Gerdes, of Ashkum, elementary education major.
• Emily Ann Heideman, of Ashkum, speech and hearing science major.
Several local students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Illinois, including:
• Caitlin Marie Gerdes, of Ashkum, elementary education major.
• Emily Ann Heideman, of Ashkum, speech and hearing science major.
• Alexis Abbate, of Beecher, studying veterinary medicine.
• Luz Sandoval Flores, of Beecher, business major.
• Shelby Lynn Gemo, of Beecher, interdisciplinary health sciences major.
• Chloe Grace Tallant, of Beecher, kinesiology major.
• Julia K. Berglund, of Bourbonnais, anthropology major.
• Devin Kay Denoyer, of Bourbonnais, speech and hearing science major.
• Annabella Noel Dickenson, of Bourbonnais, astronomy major.
• Callie Chun Xiang Goering, of Bourbonnais, global studies major.
• Amber Ogle, of Bourbonnais, psychology major.
• William Brian Reeths, of Bourbonnais, general studies.
• Lauren Venita Thomas, of Bourbonnais, food science and human nutrition major.
• Simon Andrew Walthers, of Cabery, engineering physics major.
• Julian R. Stadeli, of Cissna Park, natural resources and environmental sciences major.
• Hannah G. Thompsen, of Clifton, natural resources and environmental sciences major.
• Alexis Carmen Curtis, of Coal City, psychology major.
• Cole Garcia, of Coal City, molecular and cellular biology major.
• Tess Caroline Cummings, of Danforth, studying veterinary medicine.
• Madison Elizabeth Holcomb, of Diamond, journalism major.
• Delaney Elizabeth Feller, of Herscher, marketing major.
• Rebecca Ann Coffman, of Kankakee, animal science major.
• Carson Edward Splear, of Kankakee, agricultural and consumer economics major.
• Charlotte Falco Watson, of Kankakee, advertising major.
• Grace Denton, of Manhattan, political science major.
• Kaitlyn Ann Dolowy, of Manhattan, animal science major.
• Robert John Macie, of Manhattan, accounting major.
• Emily Clare Morrissette, of Manhattan, psychology major.
• Mason Anthony Acquaviva, of Manteno, history major.
• Alec Vaidotas Stulga, of Manteno, chemistry major.
• Taylor Renae Talbert, of Onarga, agricultural leadership, education and communications major.
• Michael Forrest Hunding, of Peotone, mathematics major.
• Ciara Joy Patricia Salwierak, of Peotone, human development and family studies major.
• Christopher Thomas Whiteman, of Sheldon, mechanical engineering major.
• Lauren Elizabeth Emerson, of St. Anne, chemistry major.
• Sindralynn Lazel Gerdes, of Thawville, African American studies major.
• Emily Zhao, of Watseka, business major.
View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information and the name of the person submitting the photo.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.