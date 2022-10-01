The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign released the list of spring semester graduates, which included several local students:
• Kathleen Jane Kleinert, of Ashkum, Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Human Nutrition.
• Hailey Lynne Charter, of Bonfield, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, high honors.
• Jacqueline Chen, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, honors.
• Grant Lee Allen Dexter, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, actuarial science and statistics majors, graduated with highest distinction, cum laude.
• Shelby Dilday, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Landscape Architecture.
• Olivia Jeanne Donley, of Bourbonnais, Master of Business Administration.
• Alyssa Nicole Dunn, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Health Sciences, high honors.
• Nivin J. George, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Community Health.
• Noelle Anne Provost, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre.
• Katlyn Schmidt, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Health Sciences, honors.
• Jenna S. Schneider, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Community Health, honors.
• Jonathon Michael Storer, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
• Jessica Ruth Hanley, of Braceville, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
• Brenna Kathryn Kelly, of Braidwood, Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering and Design, honors.
• Caitlin Alise Chrastka, of Buckley, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre.
• Daniel Joel Wyckoff, of Buckley, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, communication major.
• Kayla Jillian Adams, of Chebanse, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences.
• Jeffery Scott Gifford, of Clifton, Bachelor of Science in Community Health.
• Jacalyn Renee Wingerter, of Clifton, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, English major.
• Abbey Lyn Brown, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences.
• Thomas Christopher MacDonald, of Danforth, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
• Kaitlyn June Roley, of Danforth, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences.
• Holly Anne Bernhard, of Elwood, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, high honors.
• Isabel Rose Gleason, of Grant Park, Bachelor of Music Education, highest honors.
• Christopher Jacob Rosas, of Grant Park, Bachelor of Arts in Music.
• Eliseo Sandoval, of Grant Park, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Management, high honors.
• Ryan Andrew Marcotte, of Herscher, Master of Science in Library and Information Science.
• Ethan Philip Miller, of Herscher, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, graduated with distinction.
• Kristin Brooke Winterroth, of Herscher, Master of Science in Civil Engineering.
• Ziyan Chen, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Finance and Information Systems, honors.
• Genevieve Renee Hilbing, of Kankakee, Master of Science in Library and Information Science.
• Maya Luna Howdeshell, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, global studies major.
• Michael Edward Kurzejka, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Finance, highest honors.
• Nicolas Chistopher Prate, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, honors.
• Jesse Torres-Bello, of Kankakee, Master of Architecture.
• Elaine Phelan Erdey, of Loda, Master of Social Work.
• Blake James Meyer, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Biological Engineering, honors.
• Emma Sophia Lachs, of Milford, Bachelor of Science in Community Health.
• Heather Lynn Lehmann, of Milford, Master of Education in Education Policy, Organization and Leadership.
• Payton John Sheridan, of Milford, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics.
• Lauren Renee Cultra, of Onarga, Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Information Systems, marketing major.
• Kaitlin Nicole Fink, of Onarga, Master of Science in Library and Information Science.
• Ariel Medina, of Onarga, Bachelor of Science in Recreation, Sport and Tourism.
• Bobbi Lee Battleson Hardy, of Paxton, Master of Social Work.
• Benjamin Earl McClure, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, statistics major, graduated with high distinction.
• Cassidi Jo Nuckols, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology.
• Payton Thweatt, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, actuarial science major.
• Madison Pauline Orr, of Reddick, Bachelor of Science in Crop Sciences.
• Jordan Elizabeth Fritch, of Sheldon, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences.
• Kathleen Frances Feeley, of St. Anne, Master of Science in Management.
• Angelina Faith Boynton, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering.