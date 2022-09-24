The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign dean’s list for the spring semester has been released. It includes the following local students:
• Blaine E. Fuson, of Coal City, a senior in the College of Fine and Applied arts, pre-engineering major.
• Madison Elizabeth Holcomb, of Diamond, a freshman in the College of Media, journalism major.
• Caitlin Marie Gerdes, of Ashkum, a senior in the College of Education, elementary education major.
• Daniel Joel Wyckoff, of Buckley, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, communications major.
• Julian R. Stadeli, of Cissna Park, a junior in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES), a natural resources and environmental sciences major.
• Jeffery Scott Gifford, of Clifton, a senior in the College of Applied Health Sciences, community health major.
• Marissa A. Arnett, of Loda, a junior in the College of Applied Health Sciences, interdisciplinary health sciences major.
• Taylor Renae Talbert, of Onarga, a freshman in the College of ACES, an agricultural leadership, education and communications major.
• Ariel Medina, of Onarga, a senior in the College of Applied Health Sciences, recreation, sport and tourism major.
• Christopher Thomas Whiteman, of Sheldon, a senior in the College of Engineering, mechanical engineering major.
• Sindralynn Lazel Gerdes, of Thawville, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts and Science, African American studies major.
• Emily Zhao, of Watseka, a freshman in the College of Business, undeclared major.
• Olivia June Simons, of Watseka, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, political science major.
• Grant Lee Allen Dexter, of Bourbonnais, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, actuarial science major.
• Jenna S. Schneider, of Bourbonnais, a senior in the College of Applied Health Sciences, community health major.
• Jacqueline Chen, of Bourbonnais, a senior in the College of Engineering, computer science major.
• Kylie Mya Corral, of Bourbonnais, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, creative writing major.
• Benny Wang, of Bourbonnais, a junior in the College of Engineering, engineering mechanics major.
• Caden Kenneth Peter Talbot, of Kankakee, a senior in the College of Business, finance major.
• Callie Chun Xiang Goering, of Bourbonnais, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and Science, global studies major.
• Briley Kade McVey, of Bourbonnais, a freshman in the College of Law, law major.
• Jonathon Michael Storer, of Bourbonnais, a senior in the College of Engineering, mechanical engineering major.
• Zoey Isabelle Fischer, of Bourbonnais, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major.
• Annabella Noel Dickenson, of Bourbonnais, a sophomore in the College of General Studies, undeclared major.
• Kayla Jillian Adams, of Chebanse, a senior in the College of ACES, animal science major.
• Christopher Jacob Rosas, of Grant Park, a senior in the College of Fine and Applied Arts, music major.
• Delaney Elizabeth Feller, of Herscher, a freshman in the College of General Studies, undeclared major.
• Charlotte Falco Watson, of Kankakee, a sophomore in the College of Fine and Applied Arts, undeclared major.
• Jennifer Wei, of Kankakee, a senior in the College of Business, finance major.
• Kemia S. Smith, of Kankakee, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, geology major.
• Marcelo Josse Vargas, of Kankakee, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, history major.
• Emma Katherine Gerth, of Kankakee, a freshman in the College of Applied Health Sciences, recreation, sport and tourism major.
• Christina Wang, of Beecher, a junior in the College of Business, accounting major.
• Kadyn Leigh Fitzgibbon, of Wilmington, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, psychology major.
• Angelina Faith Boynton, of Wilmington, a senior in the College of Engineering, aerospace engineering major.