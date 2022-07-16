University of Illinois at Springfield spring dean's list Jul 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several local students have been named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Illinois at Springfield, including:• Heidi Ann Schuffert, of Beecher.• Ian Dennis Seeley, of Coal City.• Katherine Diane Canada, of Gilman.• Brett Paul Hyink, of Manhattan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Danny, the fish Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Danny, the fish Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local Faces: July 9, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jul 9, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations.