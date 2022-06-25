University of Alabama graduates Jun 25, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several local students recently received degrees from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., including:• Jessica Boudreau, of Manteno, Master of Science.• Kathryn Kurtz, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration.• Holly Vilt, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Arts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Father-daughter dance Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Father-daughter dance Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: June 11, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jun 11, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.