...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ this evening to 9 AM CST /10
AM EST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&