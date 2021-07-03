Several local students received degrees from Trinity Christian College, including (in order by hometown):
-- Amanda Ipema, of Beecher, Bachelor of Science.
-- Renee Sutor, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Arts.
-- Valerie Guzman, of Coal City, Bachelor of Arts.
-- Jasmine Elliott, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Social Work.
-- Karen Moran, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science.
-- Dillon Herman, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science.
-- Derrieus Pendleton, of Peotone, Bachelor of Arts.
-- Emily Baumeister, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science In Nursing.
-- Taylor Bloom, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science.