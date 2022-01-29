Several local students have been named to the dean's list at Trinity Christian College, including:

-- Olivia Ipema, of Beecher.

-- Megan Jonkman, of Beecher.

-- Katelyn Mulder, of Beecher.

-- Carlie Jenkins, of Bourbonnais.

-- Madelyn McIntyre, of Bourbonnais.

-- Brittany Licka, of Bradley.

-- Matthew Huizenga, of Grant Park.

-- Brittany Ivancich, of Peotone.

-- Jared Oates, of Peotone.

-- Lily Ruckman, of Peotone.

-- Emilie Lindgren, of St. Anne.

-- Summer Cramer, of Watseka.

-- Angelina Incavo, of Wilmington.