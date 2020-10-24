Lakeview College of Nursing recently held three ceremonies to honor students who achieved the transition into clinical
Trenten Wills, a graduate of Momence High School, has been selected as the vice president of the freshman class at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Trenten is the son of April Minniefield of Sun River Terrace. He has been actively involved in the Miss Kankakee County Scholarship Association, NAACP, Teen Court, and was president of his senior class among many other accomplishments. Trenten is an agricultural business major. He hopes to continue on with his education and to become an attorney.
