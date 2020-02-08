Todd O'Dell, of Manteno, a sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee, Wis., has been named to the dean's list for the fall semester. He is a graduate of Manteno High School.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Todd O'Dell, of Manteno, a sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee, Wis., has been named to the dean's list for the fall semester. He is a graduate of Manteno High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!