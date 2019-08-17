Military News: LaDonna Tillery
Tillery

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette
U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer LaDonna Tillery, a native of Kankakee, works as a U.S. Navy culinary specialist aboard the USS Preble, the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. She is a A 1998 Kankakee High School and 2014 Liberty University graduate.

