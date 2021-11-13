MatiThompson

Mackenzie “Mati” Thompson, of Bourbonnais, was voted president of the sorority she is in, Sigma Kappa, at Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington. She is a sophomore in the nursing program and is also a member of the cheerleading squad at Illinois Wesleyan. Mati is a 2020 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.