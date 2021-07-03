Mackenzie "Mati" Thompson, of Bourbonnais, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Illinois Wesleyan University, where she is a freshman in the nursing program. Mati also was nominated for a leadership award by the sorority she is in, Sigma Kappa, where she holds a leadership position for philanthropy. Mati is a 2020 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.
Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column:
Local Faces
- Daily Journal staff report
-
Reader-submitted photos from local events and happenings in June.