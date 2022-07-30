Thomas named to Missouri State dean's list Jul 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashton Thomas, of Kankakee, was named to the spring semester dean's list at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: From Bourbonnais, with love Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: From Bourbonnais, with love Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: July 23, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jul 23, 2022 View reader-submitted local people, events and organizations. Send in your photos to local-faces@daily-journal.com to be featured.