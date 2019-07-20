Taylor Roach, of Ashkum, recently graduated from the physical therapy program at Kankakee Community College with a perfect 4.0 GPA in her physical therapy class, the first and only one to have a perfect score out of 200 students. She previously received her Bachelor of Artsfrom Eastern Illinois University, summa cum laude, majoring in physical therapy. Taylor has interned at Carle Clinic in Urbana, and Gibson City Hospital. She currently works at Gibson City Clinic, Paxton, as a physical therapy assistant. She is the daughter of Jeff Roach, of Ashkum, and Becki Goldtrap, of Ashkum; and granddaughter of Charlie and Marilyn Kerchenfaut and Jan and Jerry Drilling, of Piper City.

