Miranda Lynn Tanner, class of 2021, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Iowa, Ames, Iowa. She is majoring in animal ecology, which provides an understanding of ecological principles and processes and their applications to natural resource management.
During the fall semester, she was working toward her degree and was accepted for an internship at the Topeka Zoological Park and Conservation Center. She spent several months learning the day-to-day management of animals and their care and learning what she would be doing after graduating.
Miranda is the daughter of Michael and Kathryne Tanner, of Des Moines, Iowa, and the granddaughter of Mary and Jeff Weber, Ron Ramsey and Jean Tanner, all of the Kankakee area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.