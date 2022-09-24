Sullivan graduates from Manchester University Sep 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jalmen Sullivan, of Pembroke Township, received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Manchester University in North Manchester, Ind., at the end of the spring semester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Life lessons from TV Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Life lessons from TV Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: Sept. 17, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Sep 17, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit photos, email them to localfaces@daily-journal.com.