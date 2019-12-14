GSU Amanda Spayer

Amanda Spayer, of Bourbonnais, a senior at Governors State University, was honored by The Lincoln Academy of Illinois during a special ceremony Nov. 16 in Springfield. Pictured from left, Governors State University representative Alice Keane, Amanda Spayer and Lincoln Academy Chancellor Frank Clark.

 Courtesy of Lincoln Academy of Illinois.

Amanda K. Spayer, of Bourbonnais, and a student at Governors State University, was recently named an Illinois Student Laureate and received a $1,000 check, Lincoln medallion and certificate of merit signed by the governor. 

