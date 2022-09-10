Southern New Hampshire University honors Sep 10, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several local students were honored by Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., by being named to the president's list or dean's list at the university for the summer term, including:• Brittaney Beck, of Bourbonnais, president's list. • Briana Brozovich, of Wilmington, president's list.• Adam George, of Cissna Park, dean's list.• Lauren Kaiser, of Bonfield, president's list.• Alexus Walker, of Watseka, president's list. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Your smiling face Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Your smiling face Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: Sept. 3, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Sep 3, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. Submit photos at localfaces@daily-journal.com.