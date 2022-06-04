Several local students have been named to the president's list or dean's list for the Winter term at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H., including:

President's list:

• Lauren Kaiser, of Bonfield.

• Anna Anders, of Bourbonnais.

• Brittaney Beck, of Bourbonnais.

• Stephanie Stewart, of Bourbonnais.

• Alicia Kravat, of Bradley.

• Litzy Piquet, of Bradley.

• Adam George, of Cissna Park.

• April Bowen, of Kankakee.

• Briana Brozovich, of Wilmington.

Dean's list:

• Amanda Baker, of Bourbonnais.

• Haley Corbett, of Manteno.

• Jason Hobson, of Momence.

