Southern New Hampshire University dean's list Jun 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Several local students have been named to the president's list or dean's list for the Winter term at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H., including:President's list:• Lauren Kaiser, of Bonfield.• Anna Anders, of Bourbonnais.• Brittaney Beck, of Bourbonnais.• Stephanie Stewart, of Bourbonnais.• Alicia Kravat, of Bradley.• Litzy Piquet, of Bradley. • Adam George, of Cissna Park.• April Bowen, of Kankakee.• Briana Brozovich, of Wilmington.Dean's list:• Amanda Baker, of Bourbonnais.• Haley Corbett, of Manteno.• Jason Hobson, of Momence.