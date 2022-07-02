Several local students recently graduated from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, including:

• Nicole DiAnni, of Beecher, majored in art.

• Sophia LaMore, Bonfield, business administration.

• Ian Martin, Bonfield, business administration.

• Justin Mau, Bonfield, computer science.

• Julia Krugman, Bourbonnais, criminal justice policy.

• Taryn Harwell, Bradley, special education.

• Koren Frideres, Coal City, English.

• Elizabeth Albrecht, Danforth, business administration and pharmacy.

• Nathan Furrow, Kankakee, business administration.

• Thomas O'Connell, Kankakee, computer science.

• Carl Namini, Manhattan, environmental science.

• Kasey Mitchell, Wilmington, nursing practice.

• Jillian Youngquist, Wilmington, nutrition and dietetics.

