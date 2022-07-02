Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduates Jul 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several local students recently graduated from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, including:• Nicole DiAnni, of Beecher, majored in art.• Sophia LaMore, Bonfield, business administration.• Ian Martin, Bonfield, business administration.• Justin Mau, Bonfield, computer science.• Julia Krugman, Bourbonnais, criminal justice policy.• Taryn Harwell, Bradley, special education. • Koren Frideres, Coal City, English.• Elizabeth Albrecht, Danforth, business administration and pharmacy.• Nathan Furrow, Kankakee, business administration.• Thomas O'Connell, Kankakee, computer science.• Carl Namini, Manhattan, environmental science.• Kasey Mitchell, Wilmington, nursing practice.• Jillian Youngquist, Wilmington, nutrition and dietetics. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A love letter to libraries Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A love letter to libraries Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: June 18, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jun 18, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations.