Southern Illinois University Edwardsville dean's list Jul 30, 2022

Several local students were named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, including: • Justin Mau, of Bonfield, studying computer science.• Julia Louise Drake, of Bourbonnais, studying business administration.• Grace Frances Wahlen, of Bourbonnais, studying art.• Anna Elaine Jennings, of Cissna Park, studying accounting.• Colleen Feeney, of Coal City, studying speech and language pathology and audiology.• Koren Veronica Frideres, of Coal City, studying English.• Nathan Matthew Furrow, of Kankakee, studying business administration.