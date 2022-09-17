Southeast Missouri State dean's list Sep 17, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tyler Uftring, of Kankakee; and Kloe Allison, of Reddick, have been named to the spring semester dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The Marriage License Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The Marriage License Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: Sept. 10, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Sep 10, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit photos, email localfaces@daily-journal.com.