...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
For the Kankakee River...Wilmington...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River ice may
also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected Saturday morning.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain, snowmelt and river ice.
* WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 5.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to continue a slow rise the
next few days, except for localized areas downstream of the
gauge near an ice jam.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&