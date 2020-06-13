Lia Smietanski, of Bradley, has been named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list at Loyola University. A student in the College of Arts and Sciences, Lia is the daughter of Alan F. Smietanski and Lori L. Latham, of Bradley.
She is in the honors program and is currently working on a double major of political science and economics.
